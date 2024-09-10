The trailer for Sikaar, Zubeen Garg’s latest Assamese venture, has finally been released, and it promises a high-octane thriller set against two contrasting worlds—the scenic tea gardens of Assam and the bustling streets of London. Directed by Debangkar Borgohain, Sikaar is a story that goes beyond boundaries, showcasing the lengths one can go to seek justice.

From the very first scene, we are introduced to Dhyani Mohan’s character, a small tea garden girl, whose poignant lines—"I never thought we would have a piece of land to call our own..."—set the emotional tone. The film appears to capture the raw struggles of the tea community, where Zubeen Garg’s character, Shankar, emerges as the people's voice against an apathetic estate owner who denies basic amenities like ration, healthcare, and bonuses.

What elevates Sikaar is not just the underlying social message, but its intricate narrative that blends local Assamese issues with international crime. The unexpected twist comes in the form of a foreigner who seeks to exploit Assam's fertile lands for illegal marijuana export to Europe. This illegal operation derails Shankar’s life in ways the trailer only hints at, leaving audiences eager to uncover the full story.

The trailer doesn’t give away much about Shankar’s personal tragedy but strongly suggests that he embarks on a path of revenge, armed with a traditional slingshot known as "Ketepa" in Assamese. This unique choice of weapon adds an intriguing local flavor to what looks like a modern revenge saga.

One of the trailer’s standout moments is the introduction of Adil Hussain as CID officer Pran Goswami. His poised yet intense presence hints at a gripping investigative subplot, as he seeks to unravel the series of murders tied to the illegal drug trade.

Visually, Sikaar seems to strike a balance between the lush, earthy tones of Assam’s tea estates and the colder, more chaotic streets of London. The cinematography complements the action-packed storyline, suggesting that this will be more than just a run-of-the-mill thriller—it will be a layered narrative exploring themes of exploitation, vengeance, and justice.

As the trailer teases us with fragments of Shankar’s hunt for justice and the overarching conspiracy, it leaves us wanting more. How deep does the corruption run? And how far is Shankar willing to go to reclaim the dignity and rights of his people?

Sikaar is shaping up to be a compelling watch for Assamese cinema lovers, with a unique blend of local and international stakes. Zubeen Garg’s performance as a man on a mission, along with the strong supporting cast, promises a thrilling and emotionally charged ride.