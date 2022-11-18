“Dreams come alive on seeing you, my heart becomes the TajMahal. My river-like heart becomes a stream full of affection and the waves then become unending puzzles for me”, it is the most romantic song of all time written and sung by Assam’s most-adored singer Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg is an Assamese singer, songwriter, composer, lyricist, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, and scriptwriter. He is the soul of modern Assamese music, having given us over 20k songs with his unique voice. People in Assam wake up and fall asleep to his melodies. Here we will talk about some of his songs that will make you fall in love all over again every time you listen to them.

Mon Jaai

The song Mon Jaai is from Moirangthem Maniram's 2008 Assamese language film. In the song, an unemployed educated lower middle-class boy (Manab) loves a college girl Meghali but lacks the courage to express his affection to her due to his joblessness. And Manab's love for Meghali goes unspoken, and the tale becomes one-sided as he travels till he reaches a monastery and devotes himself to people's service, while Meghali moves on with her life.

Mayabini

“In the illusion of night, I have seen your picture. You held me silently in the corners of my hearts”, these lines are from the Mayabini song, an Assamese romantic song that can breathe life into your romance. The gorgeous, gripping, and amazing love story is portrayed in a fairy tale way here. This romantic Assamese Song will undoubtedly give you chills.

Monor Nijanot

“In the lonely reaches of my mind, there was moonlight once. There was the fragrance of your love. All of a sudden, that garden of light dried up. And now even in the moonbeams, I am unable to find you. Don’t come to me as a sadness that fills my heart”, These words from the Monor Nijanot song will always hold everyone's heart. This romantic Assamese song has grabbed the hearts of many Indians by displaying the colours of an epic love tale.

Aaukhir Jun Mur

“You are like the new moon that shines on me. The tears I shed with my eyes make my cheeks damp. When will these lonely nights, play with the warm sunlight of morning?”. ‘Aaukhir Jun Mur’, a song with powerful lyrics continues to give us goosebumps. This song, like other classic romantic melodies, has the freshness of pure love, purity, and the union of true soulmates.

Tumi sua jetiya

I’ll be luminated in your love, as I open my morning eyes. As I spend my bare afternoons and silent evenings, I wait hoping for you only. Tumi sua jetiya tuli song is continuing to be popular among millennials who are in long-distance relationships or are striving to find a way to each other. This song will make your heart skip a beat and make you want to cuddle your sweetheart. A soulful top love song by Zubeen from his ‘Mukha’ album is surely made your heart flutter.

Zubeen Garg, the Assamese singing phenomenon, turned 50 today (November 18), and greetings for his golden jubilee have begun to flow in.