Adilabad-based wildlife photographer Lingampalli Krishna achieved a remarkable feat over the weekend, capturing a stunning photograph of a black-naped monarch in the forests of Ankoli village, Adilabad Rural mandal.

Krishna, a self-taught photographer renowned for his passion for avian life, described the black-naped monarch as a rare sight in the district. The bird, easily recognizable by its vibrant blue plumage, typically inhabits thick forests and wooded areas across tropical southern Asia, spanning from Iran and Sri Lanka to Indonesia and the Philippines.

"This is the first documented sighting of the black-naped monarch in our district's forests," Krishna announced, highlighting the significance of the discovery. Over the years, Krishna has meticulously recorded over 100 bird species, including migratory and rare ones, in the Kosai forests of Thalamadugu mandal and various parts of erstwhile Adilabad district.

The black-naped monarch, though elusive, has previously been spotted in other parts of Telangana, such as the forests of Mahabubabad and the scenic Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad. It has also made appearances in neighboring Andhra Pradesh's forested areas.

Krishna's dedication to wildlife photography has garnered attention not only locally but also regionally, with his images capturing the essence and beauty of these winged wonders in their natural habitats.

In capturing this rare moment, Krishna continues to inspire admiration for the rich biodiversity that thrives in the forests of Adilabad and beyond. His work serves as a testament to the importance of conservation efforts in preserving these fragile ecosystems for future generations to appreciate and cherish.