Jaguar

The jaguar is South America's top predator. They have mastered the art of hunting caiman, a relative of the crocodile that is smaller. They defeat the caiman with stealth, quickness, and strong jaws. During the dry season, it is simpler to locate caiman along the river banks that have dried out.

Lion

As a result of living in prides, lions may cooperate together to fight a crocodile. While other lions slash and bite with their claws and fangs, the adults can alternately take turns diverting the crocodile. They can defeat the crocodile by doing this since it would be highly risky for a lion to engage a crocodile in a one-on-one battle.

Leopard

A leopard would only pursue a crocodile if it was really hungry and had no other options. The crocodile's thick hide may be pierced by their powerful jaws. The crocodile would be pinched down by the leopard's weight when it pounced on top of it after sneaking up on it from behind.



African Fish Eagle

A big bird of prey, the African fish eagle has a wingspan of 2.4 metres (8 feet). Young crocodiles are easy prey for the African fish eagle because they have little time to react to aerial strikes.



Shoebill

Although the shoe bill bird has one of the longest beaks, it nevertheless excels at fishing. Their bill measures 13 cm (5 in) in width and 30 cm (12 in) length. They are strange-looking creatures that resemble a bird and a dinosaur crossed.



Goliath Heron

The goliath heron prefers to eat fish, but may occasionally eat a tiny crocodile. They are sometimes referred to as enormous herons and are the biggest heron species in sub-Saharan Africa. They hunt by waiting for prey to arrive in shallow water while standing there, then spearing it with their peak.

Python

Similar to crocodiles, pythons view every animal that is smaller than themselves as potential prey. Therefore, pythons will only try to devour crocodile pups and hatchlings. Non-venomous pythons suffocate their victim by wrapping their jaws tightly around the rib cage.



Nile Monitor Lizard

The biggest lizard in Africa is the Nile monitor lizard. The largest may reach a maximum weight of 20 kg (44 lbs) and a length of 2.4 m (8 ft). They will seek out any crocodile nesting sites they can discover since they enjoy eating eggs. Nile monitors are capable of cooperating in pairs.



Goliath Tigerfish

The goliath tigerfish is not your typical fish, despite what you may believe when you see it on this list. They go by the names Mbenga, huge tigerfish, and Hydrocynus goliath. They are large freshwater fish that inhabit Africa's Congo River Basin.



Elephant

Elephants may fight crocodiles near water and holes with a swipe of their enormous tusks, which can be 2 m (6.5 ft) long if they feel their young are in danger. A crocodile may be easily sent flying by them. With their enormous size and power, they could crush that crocodile with a single stump.