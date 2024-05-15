A Mumbai-based physiotherapist, Kalyan Kapdi, has made a groundbreaking discovery by spotting a giant shrike bird species in the Tawang district, marking the first recorded sighting of this species in India. The giant shrike, previously recorded only in China, was identified during Kapdi's family holiday in late March.

Kapdi, an avid trekker and birdwatcher, was visiting Bumla Pass and Sangetsar Lake with her family on March 28 when she noticed an unusual bird flying alongside their vehicle. "We were at a considerable altitude, and I was aware of the possibility of unusual sightings," she recounted. She requested their driver to stop the vehicle, allowing her to photograph the bird perched on a pole.

The roads in this area, known for their narrowness and heavy military presence due to proximity to the Chinese border, provide limited opportunities for birdwatching on foot. Despite these challenges, Kapdi managed to capture clear photographs of the bird, which she initially thought resembled the great gray shrike, commonly found in India. However, a check on the Merlin Bird ID app revealed no known distribution of this species in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kapdi shared her findings with Salehin Md Habib, a birder from Kolkata, who consulted with fellow birder Sandeep Biswas. The following day, Habib confirmed the exciting news: the bird was indeed a giant shrike, marking its first recorded presence in India.

Kapdi expressed her astonishment at the discovery. "I was quite surprised when Salehin called with the exciting news that the shrike had been confirmed as a giant shrike," she said. Her dedication to birdwatching, despite being a physiotherapist by profession, has led to this significant contribution to India's ornithological records.

The discovery has sparked excitement within the birdwatching community, highlighting the importance of continued exploration and documentation of bird species in the region. Kapdi's find underscores the rich biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and the potential for further ornithological discoveries.

This unprecedented sighting not only enriches India's avian records but also inspires birdwatchers to keep a keen eye out for other rare species that may be lurking in the country’s diverse habitats.