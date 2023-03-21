On the auspicious occasion of International Forest Day, a vulnerable turtle has been rescued from a pond in the Motirchar area of Dhubri district on March 21.

The turtle was recovered by a few locals in the Motirchar area while cleaning a pond, and they immediately informed Mehtab Ahmed, who works as a wildlife activist and helps people in any kind of wildlife rescue case.

Ahmed brought the Indian flap shell turtle from the locals and met assistant professor Bhavesh Nath, who has a PhD in turtles and works at Bholanath College, Dhubri.

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Nath clarified, saying that the scientific name of the turtle is Lissemys punctata andersoni, whose conservation status is vulnerable as per the IUCN list, and the recovered turtle has been identified as a sub-adult female.

In the presence of Nath and principal Dhruva Chakraborty, the turtle has been released into a pond inside the campus of Dhubri Bholanath College.

