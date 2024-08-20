In a heart-wrenching incident, a male Golden Langur met with a tragic end on Tuesday, August 20 morning in the Jiyaguri area of Kakoijana, located in Bongaigaon District. The young langur was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle.

This unfortunate incident adds to the rising toll of Golden Langurs, an endangered species already under threat due to habitat loss and human encroachment.

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The continuous fragmentation of their natural habitats has forced these creatures to venture closer to human settlements, often with fatal consequences.

Conservationists are raising alarms over the need for immediate measures to protect these rare primates, whose dwindling numbers are a stark reminder of the environmental challenges in the region.

Efforts to preserve the Golden Langur's habitat and ensure their safe passage through fragmented landscapes have never been more urgent, as the survival of this species hangs in the balance.