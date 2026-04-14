Assam: Hatighuli residents slam ‘ineffective’ anti-erosion work ahead of monsoon

Rising concern over flood preparedness has put the spotlight on anti-erosion measures in Hatighuli, located in the Dibru-Saikhowa region of Assam’s Tinsukia district, with local organisations accusing the State Water Resources Department of carrying out inadequate and poorly planned interventions.

The criticism centres on the limited use of geo-bags along vulnerable stretches of the Brahmaputra riverbank near Kenopsa, also known locally as Canopus or Kenopus. Residents and observers say the scale of deployment is too small to withstand strong currents during peak monsoon, raising fears for homes, farmland and livelihoods.

Communities affected by recurring erosion have expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing work, arguing that it lacks scientific planning and long-term vision. Many families in the area have faced repeated land loss over the years, adding to frustration over what they see as short-term measures.

A delegation from the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia District Flood and Erosion Prevention Struggle Forum, led by its president Binod Kedia, visited the site on Sunday and sharply criticised the initiative. The group described the work as an “eyewash” and questioned the effectiveness of relying on a small number of geo-bags to counter the force of the Brahmaputra.

Members of the forum warned that the current measures could be washed away once water levels rise, making the exercise ineffective. The group reiterated its demand for a comprehensive and scientifically designed solution to the region’s erosion crisis.

The forum also highlighted the shifting course of the Dibang River, originating in Arunachal Pradesh, as a major factor worsening erosion in Hatighuli. It argued that unless the river is properly managed or guided back to its earlier channel, temporary interventions are unlikely to succeed.

Allegations have also surfaced from local residents about possible vested interests involving officials, contractors and political figures. While these claims remain unverified, they point to growing mistrust among affected communities.

The forum has urged the government to take immediate steps, including the construction of reinforced embankments and the use of more durable solutions such as geo-tube spurs. With water levels beginning to rise ahead of the monsoon, residents warn that delays could lead to severe damage in the coming months.

Hatighuli, part of the erosion-prone Dibru-Saikhowa landscape, has long faced the impact of shifting river channels, heavy sediment flow and seasonal flooding. Years of erosion have displaced families and damaged agricultural land, intensifying calls for a sustainable, long-term response.

Pressure is now mounting on authorities to move beyond temporary fixes and implement evidence-based measures before the monsoon season escalates the risk.