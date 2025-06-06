Three juvenile raptors have been retrieved safely from Maghe Rowmari in Assam, with the swift actions of Khagen Handique, a committed member of Nature’s Bonyapran, playing a pivotal role. The rescue exemplifies the significance of community participation in wildlife preservation.

Handique acted when he observed village youngsters with the birds from an unknown spot. He took action immediately, communicating with conservationists via the Nature’s Bonyapran WhatsApp group. This quick communication facilitated a concerted effort to protect the birds.

Forest authorities were informed without delay by conservationists Pranoy Mahanta and Sankar Dutta, who contacted the Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) of Sonitpur East and Biswanath Wildlife Division. Chandan Rajkhowa, Borgang Range's Range Officer, was instrumental in ensuring the birds were transported securely to the Borgang Range Office. His prompt actions illustrate the dedication of local officials to wildlife conservation.

After the rescue, forest officials inspected the area but discovered no nests, ruling out an immediate return to the wild. A decision was made to relocate the birds to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for expert care. This underscores the necessity of having structured plans for wildlife crises, ensuring the birds receive optimal care.

Coordination with Kaziranga authorities, managed by the DFO of Biswanath Wildlife Division, facilitated the transfer to CWRC. This step was vital due to the birds' need for professional care and rehabilitation services at the centre. This collaboration showcases the efficacy of inter-agency cooperation in wildlife conservation.

To ensure the raptors' comfort during transit, an evening speed boat transfer was organised by the Borgang Range Officer. This alternative to road travel was selected to minimise stress from the day's heat. Such logistical planning is critical in wildlife rescue operations, prioritising the animals' welfare.

The birds were then transferred to the Range Officer of Burapahar, who secured their safe arrival at CWRC. At the centre, they are under expert care, receiving medical treatment to regain their strength. CWRC's expertise is crucial for their rehabilitation, giving the raptors a chance to thrive once more in the wild.

Conservationists and officials remain optimistic that with proper rehabilitation, the raptors will soon return to nature. This rescue demonstrates effective community vigilance and inter-agency cooperation in protecting Assam's wildlife diversity. It highlights the potential for successful conservation when communities, conservationists, and officials collaborate.

The participation of local communities, conservationists, and officials highlights the essential role of cooperation in wildlife conservation, paving the way for future initiatives to protect vulnerable species in the region. Such efforts are key to preserving Assam's biodiversity, ensuring its rich wildlife heritage is safeguarded for future generations.