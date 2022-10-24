At a time when various birds have lost their habitat due to the indiscriminate destruction of forests, an oriental pied hornbill in Kaziranga is getting ready to take off its maiden flight after it was found abandoned under a tree in a deplorable state.

As per reports, a dying Dhanesh Charai (Oriental Pied Hornbill) is currently preparing to fly into the open sky after getting his life in the hands of nature lover Manoj Gogoi.

A month ago, in Lakhipur village of Kaziranga, the locals informed nature lover Manoj Gogoi when they saw the young hornbill lying under a tree.

During the rescue, Manoj noticed that both the legs of the hornbill were almost paralysed and could not stand up on its own.

Further, with the efforts of Manoj and the help of a veterinary doctor, the hornbill gradually recovered after about 18 to 20 days of care as now both his legs could grip the branches of the trees.

Notably, the hornbill who has now learned to fly in Manoj's abode now treats him like his own mother. It is mentioned here that, whenever the hornbill hears Manoj's voice or sees him, the hornbill starts to follow him and understand what he is trying to tell him.

Manoj informed that after a few more days the hornbill will be trained and sent back to its natural habitat for which Manoj is training and taking care of him.

Speaking to the media, Manoj said, "We have rescued the hornbill from Lakhipur in Kaziranga, the bird was recovered in a paralysed state".

"We got him to our centre and treated him for around 18 days following which he is now able to stand and hold on to the branches of the trees", he added.