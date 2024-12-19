A rare Mandarin duck, known for its strikingly vibrant plumage, was spotted in the reserved forest area of Manas on December 18.



The sighting was made at 3:20 PM by Tomal Gogoi, a project assistant and researcher with the Manas Maozigendri Eco-Tourism Society (MMES), and tourism guide-cum-researcher Edison Basumatary.

Native to the forested regions of eastern Asia, especially China, the Mandarin duck's appearance in the outskirts of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, located in Assam’s Baksa district, is a significant event for biodiversity enthusiasts.

This marks the first recorded presence of the Mandarin duck in Lower Assam, shedding light on the region’s growing importance as a hub for avian biodiversity.



Conservationists and researchers are hailing the discovery as a pivotal moment for local wildlife preservation and study.



The Mandarin duck, a vibrant and diminutive waterfowl native to China, Japan, Korea, and parts of Russia, has made its first recorded appearance in Lower Assam. Recently spotted in the reserved forest area of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve by Tomal Gogoi of the Manas Maozigendri Eco-Tourism Society (MMES) and tourism guide Edison Basumatary, the discovery has sparked excitement among birding and conservation communities.

Mandarin ducks typically breed in eastern Siberia, Japan, and China, migrating to Japan and southern China during winter. Known for their smaller stature compared to dabbling ducks, these birds stand out for their striking appearance.

The adult male is distinguished by its petite red bill, a white crescent above the eye, a reddish face with "whiskers," and unique orange feathers on its back that resemble boat sails. Its chest is a deep purple with vertical white bars, while the flanks are a ruddy hue. The female, although less flamboyant, has a grayish-lavender tone, a white eye-ring, and a pale underside with subtle flank stripes.







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