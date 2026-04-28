Assam’s Kaziranga buffaloes translocated to Kanha, sparks ‘engineered rewilding’ debate

A wildlife translocation programme aimed at restoring lost ecological balance has triggered a wider debate on the risks and rewards of “engineered rewilding” in India.

In a closely watched conservation exercise, endangered wild water buffaloes have been translocated from Kaziranga Tiger Reserve to Kanha Tiger Reserve, raising questions among conservationists over the long-term implications of actively rebuilding ecosystems.

The move marks a shift in India’s wildlife conservation strategy from protection to ecological restoration. The Asiatic wild buffalo (Bubalus arnee), once found in central India, had disappeared from Kanha by 1979. The reintroduction aims to restore ecological functions such as natural grassland regulation.

Experts, however, have cautioned that reintroducing a species into a habitat that has evolved in its absence for decades carries uncertainties. A conservation biologist associated with the project said that while the species could help restore ecological balance, present-day habitat conditions in Kanha may differ significantly from the past. The introduction of a large grazer, the expert noted, could alter vegetation patterns and impact other wildlife.

The translocation is also driven by concerns over risk concentration. Assam accounts for nearly 99% of the global population of wild buffaloes, largely within Kaziranga, making the species vulnerable to floods, disease outbreaks and habitat pressure. According to a wildlife geneticist involved in the programme, establishing a separate population in central India could serve as a safeguard, provided genetic diversity is maintained.

Officials said the operation involved detailed planning, including tranquilisation, quarantine and behavioural conditioning of the animals. The buffaloes were transported over a distance of more than 2,000 km under continuous veterinary supervision. The first batch, comprising one male and three females, has already reached Kanha, with additional translocations planned.

A field veterinarian said post-release stress and adaptation would be key factors in determining the outcome of the initiative.

Some conservationists have also raised concerns over the ecological and ethical implications of such interventions. A grassroots environmental activist pointed out that ecosystems are complex and self-regulating, and introducing a dominant herbivore after decades could lead to unintended consequences without sustained monitoring.

Backed by the governments of Assam and Madhya Pradesh, the project is being seen as a significant step in India’s conservation efforts.

Experts, however, said the success of the initiative would depend not just on relocation, but on the animals’ ability to survive, reproduce and adapt to their new environment over time.