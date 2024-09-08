Sergio Mendes, the renowned Brazilian musician who introduced bossa nova to global audiences in the 1960s, passed away on Friday at the age of 83 in Los Angeles. According to a statement from his family on his website, Mendes died peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, after suffering from the effects of long Covid.

Mendes was one of Brazil's most successful international artists, with a career spanning more than six decades. He recorded over 35 albums, many of which achieved gold or platinum status. Mendes was a three-time Grammy Award winner and an Oscar nominee, cementing his legacy as a pioneer of Brazilian music worldwide.

His last performances took place in November 2023, where he played to sold-out, enthusiastic crowds in Paris, London, and Barcelona. Mendes' family praised his "incredible musical legacy" and highlighted his unique sound, first showcased by his band Brasil '66, which helped bring Brazilian music to a global stage.

American musician Herb Alpert, who played a crucial role in launching Mendes’ international career, honored his legacy on Instagram, calling him "an extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance and joy."