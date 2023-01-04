Deepor Beel is one of the most well-known and studied waterbodies in the state, but research has always been limited to a particular corner at a specific time.

A four-day ‘Deepor Beel Winter Birding Festival’ organised by 7WEAVES Research Foundation is to celebrate the winter migration of birds to our region. It will continue till January 17 in different sections of Deepor Beel.

Deepor Beel is a Ramsar Site, an Important Bird Area has a comparative diversity of the birds in the lake during this period.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, ecologist Taniya Talwar from 7WEAVES Research Foundation has stated, “One of our primary goals is to bridge the gap by conducting an avian survey of birds from various sections of the lake, at the same time, to better understand their diversity, habitat preferences, anthropologic pressure and its impact on the birds. The dates of the event were carefully chosen to coincide with the migration period, as the lake is home to thousands of migratory birds, as well as the activity around the lake during the New Year and Bihu celebrations.

Speaking on the benefits of young birdwatchers through this festival, she said that the commencement of the event is a step forward in raising awareness about the importance of learning about birds and coexisting with them. For some, it is an introduction to the world of ornithology, while for others, it is an opportunity to experience different species. “We have seven teams that surround the lake in various locations and are led by team leaders and experts who are adept ornithologists; The participants are guided by these team leaders during the surveys. The participants will always be a part of the initiative as the event will be held annually”, she further added.

She also asserted that the commendable efforts of the bird watchers across the state have yielded observations of around 600 species in 2022, including residents, and long- and short-distance migrants and vagrants.

Many migratory birds visited Assam this winter as the state’s landscape is a mosaic of various habitats that hold over 710 species of birds. “Many migratory species flock to Assam in the winter, coming from all over the world. Some of these migrants are locals who move into or near Assam seasonally. Concentrating only on the distant migrants, over 150+ species visit Assam in the winter”, Talwar said.

On January 17, a discussion on the result of the birding will be presented followed by a discussion on “Traditional Community Conservation practices of Deepor Beel", in which will be looking at a participatory dialogue between Indigenous fishing communities, researchers, ecologists, social scientists, and civil societies.