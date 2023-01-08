Sunday morning saw heavy influx of picnickers and locals hoping to indulge in community fishing at Deepor Beel defying orders from administration.



An order from deputy commissioner of police(admin) prohibited assembly of more than 5 persons in and around the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary for prevention of community fishing.



However, many people indulged in community fishing at Deepor Beel from wee hours of January 8. During fishing season fishing starts as early as 4.30 am in the morning.



Picnikers at Deepor beel not only played loud music but also drove their vehicles way inside the ramsar site where water recedes during winter season.

Locals rued that after leaving the spots picnikers leave debris and wastage in a way harming the ecology of the environment.



“Whereas it has been made to appear to me by the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, Basistha, Guwahati that some people from villages around and adjoining Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary such as Keotpara, Mikipara. Paspara, Azara, Teteliya in tandem with people from various fringe parts of Guwahati City are likely to venture out to organize community fishing on 8 Jan/2023 and even after that as well.



And whereas such venture is absolutely illegal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which will also cause irreparable as well as irretrievable damage to the Eco System of the Sanctuary as presented by the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Division, Guwahati,

And whereas it is necessary to take preventive measures to protect the Wildlife and Eco System of the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary,” the order stated.



Further, the addl. Deputy coomissioner, Kamrup metro initiated an order on December 26 to regulate the gathering of picnickers around various picnic spots of Kamrup Metropolitan District during winter and other season. The district administration issued the following guidelines to check the destruction/ disturbance of Flora & Fauna and degradation of entire eco-system.



“No group or individual shall dispose of any non-bio-degradable products another wastes specially thermocol and single use plastics within the earmarked picnic area. After the picnic it shall be the duty of the picnic party to clean up the space utilized by them and dispose of the waste in the designated receptacles. Any party leaving without cleaning up the space shall be penalized as per the prevalent rules and regulations,” The order stated.



“Polluting the water resources, washing dishes or clothes or bathing in the washing area, any water body, fountains or any of the toilets within the picnic area is strictly prohibited. Washing of hands, etc. shall be permitted only in the designated washing area, Gambling or any other sort of unlawful sports shall not be allowed in the picnic area,” The order further stated.