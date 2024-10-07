As part of the Wildlife Week 2024 celebrations, Bethal AG School in Diezephe village, Nagaland became the heart of wildlife conservation activities, with the dedicated efforts of Eco Warriors, Nagaland’s only NGO solely focused on wildlife preservation.

Known for their relentless work in safeguarding the region’s rich biodiversity, Eco Warriors have been organizing bird walks, nature trails, and bird counts across all districts of Nagaland, making significant strides in raising awareness and fostering a connection with nature.

The programme began with a speech from Mr. Lesemew M., Chairman and Founder of Eco Warriors, who highlighted the urgent need for wildlife conservation in today's rapidly changing world. His address set the tone for the day’s proceedings, emphasizing the collective responsibility of communities in protecting Nagaland's vibrant ecosystem.

Following this, Tomal Gogoi, a Research Associate from Azim Premji University, delivered an engaging introduction to birding.

He emphasized that bird watching is not merely a recreational activity but a meaningful way to reconnect with nature, encouraging the audience to view birding as a bridge to environmental stewardship.

The event also featured an exciting wildlife quiz competition, led by Akhrieno Khamu, Temsumongla, and Meren, which tested the participants’ knowledge of wildlife conservation. The winners were celebrated with prizes, reinforcing the significance of education and awareness in driving conservation efforts.

The program concluded with a heartfelt group photo, marking the end of a day filled with learning, inspiration, and a renewed commitment to preserving Nagaland’s natural treasures.

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