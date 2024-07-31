The Union Environment Ministry has granted approval for exploratory oil and gas drilling by Cairn India, the oil and gas division of Vedanta Ltd, in various regions of Assam, including the ecologically sensitive Hoollongapar Sanctuary.

This decision has raised alarm over potential threats to the local population of endangered hoolock gibbons. Official documents disclose that Cairn India plans to utilize 4.4998 hectares of reserved forest land for drilling activities within the sanctuary's eco-sensitive zone.

Despite the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the ministry deferring its final verdict, as per the minutes from its meeting on July 4, the project has received endorsement from both the state government and the regional office of the environment ministry.

Experts have voiced significant concerns regarding the ecological impact of the project, warning that even minimal disruptions in the forest canopy could severely affect the hoolock gibbons, who are dependent on an unbroken canopy for their movement. Senior primatologist Dilip Chetry stressed the risks, stating, "Canopy-based animals like hoolock gibbons are unable to move if their habitat is fragmented."

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Classified as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), hoolock gibbons have an estimated population of over 12,000 in northeastern India, with about 2,000 residing in Assam. These primates, known for their monogamous and family-oriented behavior, are critical indicators of the ecosystem's health.

Although a forest officer has claimed that the project's impact would be minimal and could be mitigated with a wildlife management and mitigation plan, the FAC has sought comments from the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and the chief wildlife warden.

The regional environment ministry office has set conditions for the project's approval, including stringent safety protocols and measures to prevent landslides and erosion.

Given the project's location in an eco-sensitive zone, approval from the National Board of Wildlife is also required. The FAC minutes highlighted the presence of other species in the area, such as elephants and leopards, underscoring the region's ecological importance.

This approval follows the catastrophic gas blowout at Oil India Limited’s Baghjan oilfield in May 2020, which caused significant ecological damage near Dibru Saikhowa National Park. That incident affected habitats home to endangered hoolock gibbons and Gangetic dolphins, illustrating the potential risks associated with oil and gas projects in sensitive areas.

In a related development, the FAC has denied Oil India Ltd's proposal for extended reach drilling in Dibru Saikhowa National Park. The area, which harbors species such as leopards, elephants, and hoolock gibbons, was deemed unsuitable for non-forestry use following directives from the Supreme Court.

Cairn India is also seeking approval for oil and gas exploration on 1.7155 hectares of forest land in the Namphai reserved forest, part of the Dihing Patkai Elephant Reserve and adjacent to the Kotha Elephant Corridor. The FAC has recommended conditional "in principle" approval, requiring a detailed wildlife conservation plan focused on mitigating human-elephant conflict.

Cairn India's corporate communications team has not responded to inquiries regarding measures to mitigate the impact on hoolock gibbons. This silence leaves crucial questions about the future of the endangered species and the broader ecological consequences of the project unanswered.

The sanctioning of exploratory drilling in Assam's eco-sensitive zones underscores the ongoing conflict between developmental projects and wildlife conservation. The fate of the hoolock gibbon and other species in these regions remains uncertain as stakeholders await further decisions and actions from environmental authorities.