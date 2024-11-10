Chinmoy Swargiary, a 29-year-old documentary cinematographer from Guwahati, Assam, recently earned top honors in a videography competition organized by the Assam Department of Tourism for his short documentary, Wild Realms: A Glimpse into Nature’s Soul.

This award-winning film captures the essence of Assam's wilderness, highlighting the beauty and ecological significance of the region’s flora and fauna. Swargiary's unique approach, combining macro photography with slow-motion techniques, immerses viewers in the world of nature’s smallest wonders, aiming to cultivate appreciation and awareness for biodiversity conservation.

IndiaTodayNE had a chit-chat with the documentary cinematographer Chinmoy Swargiary and explored the rich wildlife of Northeast India and biodiversity conservation.

Inspiration behind wildlife filmmaking

Chinmoy's journey began at home, inspired by his father. Together, they would watch wildlife films, notably 'Born Free', which left a lasting impact on Chinmoy. "Watching 'Born Free' made me see animals and nature in a different light," he shared, explaining how it spurred his passion for wildlife and conservation. Over time, his fascination with storytelling evolved from photography to filmmaking, leading him to pursue wildlife filmmaking as a career. For Chinmoy, legendary wildlife storytellers like David Attenborough, Steve Irwin, and Paul Nicklen became models for his own journey, motivating him to share stories that connect people with nature.

“Wildlife filmmaking,” Chinmoy noted, “is more than capturing beautiful visuals. It’s about fostering respect for nature and understanding the crucial role every species plays in the ecosystem. My aim is to inspire others to appreciate and protect our planet’s ecosystems, to be mindful stewards of nature.”

'Wild Realms: A Glimpse into Nature's Soul'

Chinmoy’s winning film, Wild Realms, is a visual journey into the habitats of Northeast India. By focusing on the lives of animals in their natural settings, he captures their delicate behaviors and interactions. "I wanted to immerse the audience in the world of these creatures, so I also used macro photography to highlight the beauty of the unseen. Combining slow motion and intimate soundscapes helped convey the emotions and rhythms of their lives. Through this film, I hoped to inspire viewers to appreciate the delicate balance of nature and the importance of preserving wildlife. It about understanding that every creature, no matter how small, plays a vital role in the ecosystem. Filming this project presented significant challenges. Capturing macro details of tiny creatures in their environment required patience and technical precision. But it taught me so much about adapting to the unpredictable nature of wildlife filmmaking,” he explained.

Life in the wild: Lessons in patience and respect

For Chinmoy, shooting in nature is more than a technical endeavor; it’s a humbling experience. "Every day in the field presents unique challenges, whether it's dealing with changing weather, tracking animals over long distances, or capturing the perfect moment in low light conditions. It's not just about the technical aspect of setting up the right shot- it's about immersing yourself in the environment. You become part of the landscape, often spending hours in stillness, waiting for an animal to appear or a moment of magic to unfold. It's humbling to witness creatures in their natural habitat, and it constantly reminds me of the importance of conservation. That connection with the wild drives my passion and desire to tell meaningful stories that inspire others to appreciate and protect our planet's biodiversity”, he shared.

The path ahead: Documenting the natural and human World

Chinmoy’s current focus is to deepen his expertise while preparing for a documentary project that will highlight the connection between people and nature. He plans to explore how communities in Northeast India coexist with wildlife, aiming to showcase stories of resilience, harmony, and respect for biodiversity.

“I'm passionate about capturing the beauty of nature along with the people and community right now. I'm excited about the possibilities and learning new techniques in storytelling and cinematography along the way. It's a great time for planning, experimenting, and collaborating with others in the field,” Chinmoy said.

A vision for Northeast India’s wilderness

Chinmoy Swargiary’s passion for wildlife filmmaking is rooted in his love for Northeast India’s natural beauty. Through his work, he aims to promote awareness of the region's biodiversity and advocate for conservation. His journey is one of dedication and reverence, fueled by a desire to inspire others to see the wonders of the natural world and the responsibility of protecting it.

Your message to aspiring wildlife enthusiasts and photographers?

Pick up a camera. Shoot something. No matter how small, no matter how cheesy, no matter whether your friends and your sister star in it. Put your name on it as director. Now you’re a director. Everything after that you’re just negotiating your budget and your fee.– James Cameron.

This quote is my inspiration. Whether it’s about the animals you photograph or the technical aspects of filmmaking or photography, there's always more to discover. Nature is an endless source of inspiration—let that curiosity drive your creativity and commitment to wildlife conservation. Last but not least nature doesn’t always reveal its wonders instantly, but when it does, the reward is truly magical. Always be respectful of the environment and wildlife; it's crucial that we prioritize the well-being of the species and habitats we capture through our lenses.

I want to thank my team members Mrityunjoy Konwar, Partha Partim Das and Ivy Farheen Hussain for helping me in making this short documentary. I would also like to extend by gratitude to Anurag Saikia, Gaurav Misra, and Subhayan Biswas.