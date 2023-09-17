A Kolkata court has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with an alleged cheating case dating back to 2016. The case was registered against the renowned actress and model at Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata. The investigating officer in the case had submitted a charge sheet against Khan before the Sealdah court.

However, Zareen Khan neither applied for bail nor appeared before the court for the proceedings. Following her repeated absence, the court issued an arrest warrant against the Bollywood actress after police filed charges against her.

When asked about the arrest warrant, Zareen Khan expressed her surprise and stated, "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR."

The case stems from an incident in 2018 when Zareen Khan was scheduled to perform during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata. However, despite the organizers waiting for her arrival, she did not show up.

According to police reports, one of the event organizers filed a written complaint of cheating against the Bollywood actor and her manager. An FIR was registered against both, and they were summoned for questioning.

During the initial investigation, Zareen Khan claimed that she was misguided by the organizers. She alleged that she had been told heavyweight ministers, including Bengal's chief minister, would attend the function, which led her to commit to the event. However, her team later found out that it was a small-scale event in north Kolkata. She cited miscommunication over flight tickets and accommodation as the reasons for her non-appearance.

It is worth noting that Zareen Khan also filed a case against the organizers of the show at a local court. After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed against both her and her manager. While her manager sought bail and appeared before the court, Zareen Khan neither applied for bail nor attended the court proceedings, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.