Churachandpur Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised an awareness programme on the Impacts of Deforestation and the importance of forests in shaping the environment on March 31 at Village Govajang.

The awareness programme aimed to impart awareness of the importance of preserving trees and its role in shaping the environment amongst the villagers, youths, and children of village Govajang.

''The Churachandpur Battalion also motivated the young minds to contribute significantly towards nature preservation and harmful effect of Deforestation,'' an official statement said.

The programme also includes an exciting short skit displaying a group of children defending a tree when a man with an axe was trying to cut a tree.

The awareness programme culminated with informal interactions to know the problems of the villagers followed by light refreshments.

''The Villagers expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for this noble gesture by Churachandpur Battalion,'' the statement added.