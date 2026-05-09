Masimpur Military Station marks Endemic Bird Day with bird count drive in Barak Valley

A special bird count drive was organised at Masimpur Military Station on May 9 to mark Endemic Bird Day, with military personnel, birders, nature enthusiasts and local volunteers participating in the biodiversity documentation exercise.

The annual initiative, organised globally through Bird Count India, encourages the documentation of endemic and range-restricted bird species through citizen-science platforms such as eBird.

The drive at Masimpur aimed to promote awareness about avian biodiversity conservation and the protection of rare bird species found within the cantonment and surrounding forested areas. Participants conducted bird observation and documentation across different ecological pockets in and around the military station.

Officials said the campus and adjoining areas still preserve stretches of relatively undisturbed evergreen forest, providing vital habitat for several forest-dependent bird species and reflecting the ecological richness of the Barak Valley.

During the exercise, participants recorded several notable bird species, including the Blue-bearded Bee-eater, Ruby-cheeked Sunbird and Green-billed Malkoha, all regarded as important forest birds of northeast India.

Other species documented during the count included the Puff-throated Babbler, Scarlet-backed Flowerpecker, Plain Flowerpecker, Fulvous-breasted Woodpecker and Bengal Bush Lark.

Organisers noted that although the Barak Valley may not host many strictly endemic species, the region remains ecologically significant for documenting Indo-Myanmar lowland forest birds and habitat specialists that are uncommon in much of mainland India.

The programme concluded with an interactive awareness session highlighting the importance of habitat conservation, ecological balance and sustainable environmental practices. Organisers said the successful conduct of the drive reaffirmed Masimpur Military Station’s commitment towards biodiversity conservation and environmental protection in the Cachar and Barak Valley region.

