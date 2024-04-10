A one-day interactive session on “Understanding the Nexus of Microplastics and Climate Change: Implications and Solutions" was held today at the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change in Imphal East.

Addressing the gathering, the director of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Dr T Brajakumar said that with microplastic pollution is one of the major environmental issues of present time. There is a need to enhance the awareness level on microplastics and health risks causes by exposure to microplastics.

He continued and said that climate change is a global phenomenon which is inevitable to face its consequences in every part of the world. It is necessary to explore the intricate relationship between microplastics pollution and climate change.

“Microplastics (MPs), defined as plastic particles smaller than 5 millimeters, have become omnipresent in various ecosystems, posing a significant environmental threat.



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This programme seeks to delve into the interconnected impacts of microplastics pollution and climate change”, he shared.

The session will assess the ecological and societal implications of microplastics contamination, highlighting the health risks posed to human populations.

The programme will also focus on identifying innovative strategies and policies to mitigate microplastics pollution and its contribution to climate change. This involves examining advancements in detection and remediation technologies, alongside promoting policy interventions and regulatory frameworks as well as fostering public awareness and community engagement initiatives.

The programme aims to catalyse collective action towards addressing this urgent environmental challenge and promoting a more sustainable future for our planet.

Director and professor of NUCSER NITTE, Mangalore, Dr Anirban Chakraborty and associate professor, NITTE NAMASTE CENTRE, Mangaluru, Dr Gunimala Chakraborty were attended as resource persons.