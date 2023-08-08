Most Unique National Animals
Most Unique National Animals
Komodo dragon-Indonesia
The Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis) is the world’s largest living lizard.
Markhor-Pakistan
A member of the goat family, the markour (Capra falconeri) roams sparsely wooded regions in the Himalayas.
Xoloitzcuintli-Mexico
A national arthropod (grasshopper), a national marine mammal (vaquita) and a national dog, xoloitzcuintli.
Secretary bird-Sudan
The coat of arms of Sudan features the secretary bird (Sagittarius serpentarius), a distant cousin of the vulture.
Takin-Bhutan
So a local folk hero took a heap of cow and goat bones and crafted the first takin.
Gyrfalcon-Iceland
As many as one-third of Europe’s population of gyrfalcons (Falco rusticolus) come to Iceland to breed.
Cypriot mouflon-Cyprus
The Cypriot subspecies (Ovis gmelini ophion) is found only on Cyprus, an island republic south of Turkey.
Vicuña-Peru
Peru selected a relative of the llama, the vicuña (Vicugna vicugna), as its national animal.
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