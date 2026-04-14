Mysterious pond bites in Assam’s Sivasagar leave over 100 affected, doctors puzzled

A series of suspected envenomation cases linked to unidentified aquatic organisms in shallow pond waters has raised concern among health workers in Assam’s Sivasagar district, particularly in the Demow area, where over 100 people have reportedly presented with unusual symptoms.

The issue came to light after Shahidul Islam, a local resident, suffered a sudden bite-like injury while fishing in a household pond. He reported a “sharp and burning pain” near his ankle, followed by vomiting within minutes and rapidly intensifying discomfort. Doctors later observed signs of infection and tissue damage.

Medical teams say the symptoms in these cases do not consistently match known snakebite patterns, complicating diagnosis and treatment. “We initially suspected snake envenomation, but the clinical signs were not typical,” said Dr Surjit Giri, who has been managing several such patients.

Health officials noted that patients across the cluster have experienced intense pain, swelling, and, in some cases, severe infection. The absence of a clearly identified organism has further delayed targeted intervention.

An earlier case involving Haren Khar resulted in a fatality, heightening concern among local authorities and healthcare providers. With no specific antivenom available, doctors have begun using a trial-based medication protocol to manage symptoms.

“This is not a confirmed cure, but a supportive experimental approach,” Dr Giri said, adding that some patients have shown early signs of improvement under this regimen. Shahidul Islam was discharged after five days of treatment, although he later developed infection-related complications. “We saw gradual stabilisation after therapy,” the doctor noted.

Health workers have urged residents to seek immediate medical attention in case of any unexplained aquatic bite, warning that “delay can worsen outcomes”.

The cases are currently under observation, with further scientific investigation required to identify the cause and establish a standard treatment protocol.