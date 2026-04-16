NDMA reviews C-DAC’s Glacial Flood Warning System for Himalayan regions

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Early Warning System as a proof of concept, which has been successfully deployed at Sissu Lake in Himachal Pradesh. The system has been implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), marking a step towards strengthening disaster preparedness in vulnerable Himalayan regions.

The early warning system is designed to monitor glacial lakes and provide timely alerts in the event of potential outburst floods. Such floods pose significant risks to downstream communities and infrastructure, particularly in the Indian Himalayan belt, where glacier melt has intensified in recent years.

NDMA Secretary Manish Bhardwaj led a delegation to Sissu Lake to review the system’s architecture and assess its operational effectiveness. The visit also aimed to explore possibilities for scaling up the solution to other high-risk locations across the region.

Officials noted that the development assumes significance amid growing concerns over climate change and its impact on glacial dynamics. Rising temperatures have accelerated glacier retreat, increasing the likelihood of GLOF events and underscoring the need for advanced monitoring and early warning mechanisms.

During the visit, a detailed technical session was conducted to examine key operational challenges, including system sustainability, real-time data monitoring, and the dissemination of alerts to at-risk populations. Discussions highlighted the importance of establishing reliable communication channels and integrating local communities into the warning framework to ensure timely response.

The indigenously developed system is expected to contribute to risk reduction efforts and enhance preparedness in disaster-prone Himalayan areas, with authorities considering its expansion based on field performance and technical assessments.