Over 50 social and environmental organizations and individuals have come together under the 'People for Himalaya' campaign to secure the future of the mountains.

The campaign calls for democratic and decentralized governance and policy shifts based on sustainability, equity and climate justice.

The past year saw a series of disasters in the Himalayas, with land subsidence in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, followed by disasters in Himachal and floods on the Teesta River.

The impacts of dry winters and little snowfall in the region will be visible in the coming months.

The 'People for Himalaya' campaign declaration was prepared during a two-day dialogue, emphasizing that these climatic disasters are systemic and policy-induced.



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The declaration states that marginal farmers, landless dalits, forest dwellers, adivasis, women, migrant workers, pastoralists, minorities, persons with disabilities and those living in conflict zones are the worst impacted.

The declaration criticizes infrastructures like mega dams, highways, railway projects, commercial tourism and urbanisation, and calls for accountability from decision-makers.

The declaration that has been issued by signatories from Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir states that these climatic disasters are systemic and policy induced disasters and result of historical processes of natural resource exploitation and governance failure at various levels – from global to local.

The campaign also raises the issue of dilution and non-implementation of environmental laws and protective policies.

The 'People for Himalaya' campaign will work in solidarity for the wellbeing and sustenance of our Himalayan natural heritage and will release a detailed demand charter in the coming days.