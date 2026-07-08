Red-vented Bulbul's death on NH-37 raises alarm over rising bird roadkills in Upper Assam

The death of a Red-vented Bulbul along National Highway-37 under the Doomdooma Forest Division has once again highlighted the often-overlooked issue of bird roadkills in Upper Assam, with conservationists warning that increasing vehicular traffic is emerging as a serious threat to the region's rich avian biodiversity.

The bird was found dead by the roadside on July 7, prompting fresh calls for systematic monitoring of wildlife mortality along highways passing through ecologically sensitive areas. While the exact cause of the bird's death could not be independently confirmed, wildlife observers said collisions with speeding vehicles are among the leading causes of bird fatalities on roads cutting through forest landscapes.

"Roadkill is not limited to elephants or other large mammals. Countless birds become silent victims every year, yet most incidents go undocumented. Their ecological role is too important to ignore," a local wildlife enthusiast said.

The incident assumes significance as Tinsukia is surrounded by some of India's most important bird habitats, including Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, Dehing Patkai National Park and Maguri-Motapung Beel, which together support hundreds of resident and migratory bird species.

Conservation volunteers stressed the need for scientific documentation of bird roadkills, responsible driving practices near forest stretches and greater public awareness to reduce wildlife mortality.

"Scientific monitoring, responsible driving near forest stretches and greater public awareness are essential to reducing bird mortality. Conservation begins with recognising even the smallest loss," another conservation volunteer said.

Wildlife experts believe that documenting bird roadkill incidents and implementing targeted mitigation measures along vulnerable highway stretches are critical to protecting Assam's exceptional bird diversity and reducing the growing impact of road traffic on wildlife.