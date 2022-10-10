Meghalaya governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd), on October 9, highlighted the impact of climate change and anthropogenic conditions which are putting the state under severe strain.

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, the Meghalaya Governor said that nearly 80 percent of the state’s population is dependent on natural resources for sustaining varied forms of agri-based livelihoods.

''The state needs to prioritize environment conservation efforts so as to face the challenges caused due by climatic change as well as global warming,'' he added.



The Governor also mentioned the drastic change the Northeastern region has undergone recently, adding, "This has been made possible in large part due to the tremendous effort put forth by the individual state governments and the high priority being paid by the Government of India to the developmental needs and aspirations of the area."

"The Prime Minister's call for 'Act East' has given a tremendous boost to progress in the area, as a result of which numerous pending infrastructure projects are being taken up and finished on a war footing,” he continued.



Meanwhile, Governor BD Mishra also highlighted the 50th-year statehood celebration and the government’s commitment to continuously improve the standards of living of its citizens to upgrade itself among the top 10 states of the country by the end of the decade.