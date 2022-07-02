The Fifth Edition of the India Today Conclave - East to be held at Kolkata on July 4-5 shall host a bevy of personalities from Northeast India who will take the stage at the gala event to debate and discuss pertinent issues of the day.



Northeast Indian guests on Day 1 (Monday, July 4):

‘Hurricane Girls’, the first all-girls’ rock group from Assam, will kick off the event with the very first musical session which has been christened ‘Opening Notes: Bihu Beats: Music Melody, and the Mirza Girls.’



The first personality from the region to speak shall be Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta who will feature in the session ‘Khaki Files: Power, Politics, and Patronage: The Long Road to Police Reforms.’ This session, which will also feature former West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha and former Kolkata police Commissioner Gautam Mohan Chakraborty shall be held from 3 pm to 3:30 pm.



Another session, ‘Political Chessboard: The Driving Force: Performance vs Polarization’ will feature 3 dynamic Northeast Indian leaders: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev from Assam, BJP MLA RK Imo Singh from Manipur, and T.I.P.R.A Chairman Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.



Actor Kapil Bora and 2-time National award winning film critic Utpal Borpujari will next share their opinions during a session titled ‘Inspiring Interactions: Artistic Aspirations vs Commercial Concern’ (from 6 pm to 6:30).



Northeast Indian guests on Day 2 (Tuesday, July 5):

On Tuesday, Congress’ Lok Sabha MP from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi, shall be the the first guest from the Northeast to take the stage. He will be joined by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (TMC Rajya Sabha MP) and Aparajita Sarangi (BJP Lok Sabha MP) in a session titled ‘Legislative Legacy: The Age of Building Consensus in an Age of Disruptions).



Abdul Khaleque, another Congress MP from Assam, will feature in another session called ‘Minority Matters: How to Break out of the Vote Bank Mould’ from 12:15-12:45 pm.

After lunch, three Chief Minister from the Northeast region – Conrad K. Sangma, Pema Khandu, and Himanta Biswa Sarma -- will take centrestage.

While Sangma will speak on ‘Regional Realignment: Going Beyond the Bipolar Narrative’ from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm, Khandu will express his opinions on ‘The Slow but Steady Road from Margins to Mainstream’, and Sarma will opine on ‘Police, Polarization, and Performance: Assam Model of Governance.’



Dr. Rita Choudhury, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and Aimee Baruah – extremely enterprising wives of Assam politicians Chandramohan Patowary, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Pijush Hazarika, respectively – will be a part of a session titled ‘Being the Better Half: Finding an Identity Beyond the Shadow of a Super Spouse’ (from 4:45 pm to 5:30 pm).



Renowned songstress Kalpana Patowary, along with fellow artistes Shilpa Rao and Anwesshaa, will then take the stage from 18:30-19:15 pm for a session called ‘Eastern Euphoria: Power Voices: Walking the Untrodden Path.’

The two-day event will finally conclude with a vote of thanks at 8 pm.