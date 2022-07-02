These 3 trail-blazing women from Assam have carved a niche in their own right in the field of Business, Art, Culture, and Literature -- beyond the shadow of their super spouses. Catch the Better Halves of influential husbands from Assam, LIVE on July 5, between 4:45 to 5:30 during the fifth edition of the India Today Conclave – East.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma

Bhuyan Sarma dons multiple hats as a media tycoon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is more than just the wife of Assam’s Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A former tennis player who went on to represent Assam in nationals, Bhuyan heads the largest media conglomerate in the region that includes News Live, Northeast Live, 3 entertainment channels, and Assamese newspaper Niyomia Barta. Riniki Bhuyan grew up in a business environment, which has moulded her into the successful entrepreneur she is today.

Aimee Baruah

Perfectly complementing her Minister husband Pijush Hazarika, Aimee Baruah has successfully charted her route as an independent filmmaker-cum-actress while being engaged in various social causes.

After debuting as a child actor, Baruah has appeared in multiple critically acclaimed films like ‘Jetuka Pator Dore’, ‘Kadamtole Krishna Nache’ and commercial movies such as ‘Xoru Bowari’, ‘Prem Aaru Prem.’

Since her marriage to politician Pijush Hazarika in 2011, the duo has been regarded as one of the most prominent power couples in Assam.

Dr. Rita Chowdhury

Established poet, novelist, and Sahitya Academic Award recipient, Dr. Rita Chowdhury is the wife of Assam’s Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. She won the Assam Sahitya Sabha for her debut book, Abirata Yatra, which was released in 1981 while she was incarcerated.

Dr. Chowdhury’s life has been deeply impacted and influenced by two experiences – the death of her elder sister at a very young age and seeing her father train the Mukti Bahini freedom fighters of what was then called East Pakistan.