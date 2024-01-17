The Indian women's hockey team showcased their prowess by securing a semifinal berth in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers with a commanding 5-1 victory over Italy.

The match, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, saw India finish second in Pool B, just behind the USA who led the group.

The Indian team's triumph was marked by a stellar performance from Udita, who celebrated her 100th cap by netting two goals, both coming off penalty corners. Her efforts were complemented by Deepika, Salima Tete, and Navneet Kaur, who each added to the scoreline, contributing to the goalfest against the Italian side. Deepika's goal came from a penalty stroke awarded after Lalremsiami was brought down in the circle, while Salima Tete dazzled with a sensational finish from a tight angle on the right flank. Navneet Kaur's goal was a display of skillful dribbling and a nifty reverse stroke that found the back of the net.

The Indian team's journey in the qualifiers had started with a setback against the USA but quickly regained momentum with a win over New Zealand. Their final group stage encounter against Italy was crucial, as even a draw would have sufficed for them to advance. However, the Indian women left nothing to chance and dominated the game, ensuring a clear path to the semifinals where they are set to face Germany.

The match against Italy was a testament to India's determination and skill, with the team bouncing back from their initial defeat to position themselves as strong contenders for a spot in the Paris Olympics. As they prepare to take on the highest-ranked team in the competition, Germany, the Indian women's hockey team carries forward not just the confidence from scoring eight goals in two games but also the hopes of a nation eager to see them succeed on the Olympic stage.