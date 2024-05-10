India's significant progress in research related to the Arctic, Antarctica, and the Himalayas is set to become part of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks, following an initiative by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, M Ravichandran, revealed that a committee has been formed by NCERT to incorporate the latest developments and the importance of research in these regions into school textbooks.

"We wrote a letter to them... they (NCERT) have recently constituted a committee for bringing out the importance of the Antarctica expedition, Arctic, and also the Himalayas and some other aspects, including climate change. They are working on it," Ravichandran stated.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Earth Sciences and NCERT reflects a concerted effort to enhance the quality of education by incorporating cutting-edge research and scientific developments into the curriculum.