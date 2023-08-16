Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization on August 16 arrived in Gujarat to participate in an international summit focused on traditional medicine. He received a heartfelt reception upon his arrival. The Ministry of Ayush released a video showcasing his participation in a dandia event organized to welcome him. In response to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented that his close associate Tulsi Bhai seemed fully ready for the upcoming Navratri festival.

In response to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed, "It's evident that my good friend Tulsi Bhai is thoroughly prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros." Dandia, a customary dance form, is a part of the Navratri festivities in Gujarat.”

Earlier, Modi affectionately referred to him as 'Tulsi Bhai' on a different occasion.

The Director General, in a post on X, conveyed, "Delighted to be in #India for the @WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the Ministerial Meeting on Ending TB in @WHOSEARO and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Namaste India!”