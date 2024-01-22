2:23 PM ( 3 years ago )

'Hamare Ram Aa Gaye Hain', says PM Modi

Posted by :- Atiqul Habib

In a momentous address after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi expressed profound emotions, declaring, "Hamare Ram Aa Gaye Hain. After centuries of waiting, our Ram has arrived."

Overwhelmed by the significance of the occasion, he shared, "My throat is choked, my body is still shaking, my mind is still absorbed in the moment."