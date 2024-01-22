Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: Blindfold taken off Ram Lalla idol, face unveiled to world
India TodayNE | Updated: Jan 22, 2024 16:56 IST
The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks a significant moment in India's cultural history, concluding a centuries-long journey punctuated by various legal and political developments.
The inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks a significant moment in India's cultural history, concluding a centuries-long journey punctuated by various legal and political developments. The pran pratishtha, or the consecration of Lord Ram's idol, is currently underway. Stay tuned to our live blog for real-time updates and exclusive coverage of this monumental event from Ayodhya.
Darshan of Ram Lalla to begin tomorrow
Posted by :- Nandita Borah
Darshan of Ram Lalla will begin tomorrow, confirms Shri Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das after 'Pran Pratishtha'
PM Modi showers flower petals at workers who constructed Ram Mandir
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Following the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sprinkled showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at the grand temple in Ayodhya.
PM Modi greets Ram Temple event attendees in Ayodhya
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
PM Modi greeted attendees after the conclusion of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya today. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy are amongst the attendees.
'January 22, 2024 not merely a date but advent of a new era': PM Modi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Addressing a gathering after the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era.
'Our judiciary ensured justice': PM Modi on Ram Janmabhoomi dispute
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In his address, Prime Minister Modi credited the judiciary for preserving the sanctity of law in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court for its historic verdict, PM Modi said, "Ram's existence was questioned. Our judiciary ensured that justice was done and the temple was built in accordance with the law."
'Hamare Ram Aa Gaye Hain', says PM Modi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In a momentous address after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi expressed profound emotions, declaring, "Hamare Ram Aa Gaye Hain. After centuries of waiting, our Ram has arrived."
Overwhelmed by the significance of the occasion, he shared, "My throat is choked, my body is still shaking, my mind is still absorbed in the moment."
India has entered 'Treta Yug': Yogi Adityanath on Ram Mandir consecration
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was an "emotional moment" as it came about after a 500-year wait.
"There are some feelings in my heart that I cannot find words to express. Everyone is emotional and happy. On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi... The entire country has become 'Rammay'. It seems that we have entered Treta Yug," he said.
PM Modi gets silver replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir from Yogi Adityanath
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple to PM Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.
Seer gives a gold ring to PM Modi at Ram Mandir
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
A seer gave a gold ring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the conclusion of Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.
PM Modi performs 'sashtang pranaam' before Ram Lalla idol
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
After the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony concluded, PM Narendra Modi performed a 'sashtang pranaam' before Ram Lalla's newly unveiled idol. A saint also tied a sacred thread on PM Modi's hand after the completion of the rituals at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "At the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, the soul of a civilisation finds expression once again. And the message of virtue, honour, justice and commitment reverberates around the world."
PM Modi performs 'aarti' of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals. After the unveiling of the idol's face, PM Modi showered flowers, performed aarti and offered prayers to Ram Lalla.
Flower Shower from Air Force chopper at Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The air in the premises is filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who are here for the ceremony.
Ram Lalla's face unveiled, PM Modi leads 'Pran Pratishtha' of idol
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Ram Lalla's idol was unveiled at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to the newly unveiled idol. PM Modi offered a lotus flower at Ram Lalla idol's feet.
Read more: Ayodhya: Ram Lalla's idol unveiled at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
PM Modi leads Ram temple opening ritual along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
After entering the temple premises, Prime Minister Modi lead rituals ahead of the special 'muhurat' for the Ram Lalla idol's 'Pran Pratishthan'. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sat alongside PM Modi as the rituals were underway.
PM Modi enters sanctum sanctorum for 'Pran Pratishtha'
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
PM Modi enters sanctum sanctorum for 'Pran Pratishtha'
PM Modi arrives at Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He will take part in the “pran pratishtha” of the Ram Lalla idol.
PM Modi will later address a gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. The prime minister will also interact with 'shramjeevis' (workers) associated with the construction of the temple.
Akhilesh Yadav skips event, says 'those who believe in ideals of Ram...'
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav gave a miss to the high-profile Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, instead opting to attend a local event at park in Lucknow. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Those who believe in the ideology of 'Maryada Purushottam Ram' are his biggest devotees."
'I'm the luckiest man on earth', says Ram Lalla idol sculptor
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the Ram Lalla idol, expressed deep gratitude and a sense of profound fortune. Yogiraj said, "I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members, and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world."
Guests get special 'prasad' boxes
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
A special box of prasad was handed out to invitees ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. The box contains two laddoos, revdi, banana chips, mixed nuts and dry fruits and makhanas.
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