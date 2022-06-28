In the wake of one of Assam’s greatest tragedy which is flood, hope and kind acts being reported across the nation. In one such instance, a young man who works as ground staff at Delhi Airport notice Harteerath Singh Alluwalia and his team carrying the boxes for the Assam flood that was label as “Assam Relief” on them.

The young man came running to them and contributed Rs 50 for the Assam flood. Although he had only Rs.90 in his pocket.



Taking the Twitter Harteerath Singh Alluwalia, a social entrepreneur and director at the Hemkunt Foundation, tweeted about the incident.

He wrote that, "Today while we were going to Assam, a young man who works as ground staff at Delhi Airport noticed us and the label “Assam Relief” on the boxes we were carrying."

"He came running to us, took out all the money he had in his pocket (90rs) and said “Meri taraf se(1/2)

Nature’s fury raging across the nation has brought people closer to stand united in the face of such unforgiving adversity."



This year’s monsoons have brought misery to many. While some parts of the country are parched with people fighting over water, other parts are wading neck-deep in water. Floods have consumed numerous lives, caused severe damage to property and has plunged vast sections of the population into despair.