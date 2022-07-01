YouTube phenomenon Carryminati (whose real name is Ajey Nagar) yesterday raised funds for the Assam floods via a livestream that he hosted on his alternative channel ‘CarryisLive.’

Carry streamed a live playthrough of the popular game Grand Theft Auto: V while encouraging his viewers to donate for the cause via superchat.



It needs mention here that Carry boasts of a staggering 11.1 million subscribers on his streaming channel.

The YouTuber also shared a link to the Assam Chief Minister’s relief fund in the description of the video.



Meanwhile, Carry has been lauded by netizens for his initiative to help Assam. He has also expressed interest in returning for another stream to raise funds for the same cause.



“Streamed till late night just for the good cause of helping the ones suffering from assam floods is commendably great,” commented one user, while another said: “I'm proud of you carry really very much happy to see this stream.”



Back in 2020, CarryMinati raised Rs 10.31 lakh for the flood afflicted. He also made a personal contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the raised fund meant for the Assam and Bihar Chief Minister Relief Funds.



In the past, CarryMinati has contributed to 2018 Kerala Floods, Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, the Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019, and the Australian bushfire.



It needs mention here that as many as 159 people have died as a result of the flooding since April 6. 25 districts, 29,80,493 people, and 76115.55 hectares of cropland are under the effects of the floods, as per the latest report.

According to the state’s disaster management authority, eight people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since April 6, 2022, to 159 (141 from floods and 18 from landslides).



As of Thursday, 3,05,565 people were residing in 551 rescue camps and 355 relief distribution centres that were still operational in the impacted districts.