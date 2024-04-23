Ten people were killed in a mid-air collision between two choppers in the Lumut naval base, Perak, in Malaysia, on Tuesday.

A statement from the Navy revealed that the helicopters were rehearsing for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade in the midst of which they collided, killing the crew members on board.

While videos of the incident are breaking social media, the Navy authorities urged people to refrain from sharing visuals as the investigation which is still underway is case sensitive.

The navy said, "All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification."