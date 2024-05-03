10 killed in bus accident in northwest Pakistan
At least ten people were killed when a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous terrain and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Friday.
Advertisement
At least ten people were killed when a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous terrain and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Friday, authorities said.
The incident occurred on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan region when the bus with at least 30 passengers aboard was on its way from Rawalpindi to Gilgit, a police official said.
Rescue efforts are in progress and the injured as well as dead bodies are being shifted to hospital, the official said.
This is a developing story.
Also Read: Pakistan to block mobile SIMs of over half a million tax defaulters
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today