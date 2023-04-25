A suspected suicide attack at a counter-terrorism Department (CTD) police station in the Swat district's Kabal town late on April 24, left at least 10 people dead, including 8 police officers, and more than 20 injured.

The Reviewer General of Police for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, expressed that security authorities in the region were on guard.

Shafi Ullah Gandapur, the District Police Officer, reported earlier that the police station had been destroyed by two explosions inside.

According to CTD DIG Khalid Sohail, the extent of the power outage caused by the building's collapse remains unknown. Rana Sanaullah, the minister in charge of the interior, condemned the attack and expressed regret for the victims' deaths.

He said that the problem of terrorism would soon be solved. As Pakistan battles a rise in terrorism, this attack is the latest in a string of others, with militants targeting law enforcement officials in their most recent offensive.

As a result, security agencies have increased their efforts to combat terrorists.

Videos from after the incident showed police and medical personnel rushing with stretchers to get the injured to ambulances. The attack's specifics have not yet been made public.

The explosion was condemned by Azam Khan, interim CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated that the families of those killed in the attack would not be abandoned by the provincial government.

In February, fear outfit Tehrik-I-Taliban Pakistan, otherwise called Pakistani Taliban, went after a police headquarters in Karachi likewise and killed three officials. They opened fire after first causing explosions at the police station. A sum of three aggressors were engaged with the assault. After a lengthy operation, the Pakistani authorities eventually regained control of the building.

In a shootout last month, the mastermind of the attack, Iriadullah, was killed by the Counter Terrorism Department. His associate, Abdul; Waheed, was additionally killed in the CTD activity.

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