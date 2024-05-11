10 Nepali mountain guides make historic ascent of Mt. Everest as it open spring climbing season
A team of 10 Nepali mountain guides, led by Dandy Sherpa, achieved a historic ascent of Mt. Everest on Friday, not only scaling the peak but also fixing ropes for future climbers. The successful ascent sets a positive precedent for the spring climbing season.
- Nepali team of mountain guides achieves historic Mt. Everest ascent
- Team also fixed ropes for future climbers
- Successful climb sets positive precedent for spring climbing season
A team of 10 Nepali mountain guides achieved a historic ascent of Mt. Everest. Led by Dandy Sherpa, the team successfully reached the summit of the world's highest peak, standing tall at 8,848.86 meters, at 8:15 pm on Friday night.
The expedition, organized by Seven Summit Trek, saw the skilled mountain guides taking on the challenging task of scaling Mt. Everest while also fixing ropes to aid future climbers during the climbing season. Thani Guragain, a staff member at Seven Summit Trek, confirmed the successful ascent and highlighted the significance of this achievement as the first expedition team to conquer Mt. Everest this spring.
As Mt. Everest opens its slopes to climbers for the spring season, this successful ascent sets a positive tone for climbers embarking on their own journeys to conquer the legendary peak.
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