A team of 10 Nepali mountain guides achieved a historic ascent of Mt. Everest. Led by Dandy Sherpa, the team successfully reached the summit of the world's highest peak, standing tall at 8,848.86 meters, at 8:15 pm on Friday night.

The expedition, organized by Seven Summit Trek, saw the skilled mountain guides taking on the challenging task of scaling Mt. Everest while also fixing ropes to aid future climbers during the climbing season. Thani Guragain, a staff member at Seven Summit Trek, confirmed the successful ascent and highlighted the significance of this achievement as the first expedition team to conquer Mt. Everest this spring.

As Mt. Everest opens its slopes to climbers for the spring season, this successful ascent sets a positive tone for climbers embarking on their own journeys to conquer the legendary peak.