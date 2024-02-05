10 Pakistani police officers killed, 6 injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa station attack
10 Pakistani police officers killed, 6 injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa station attack
The attackers, yet to be identified, launched an assault on the police station, catching the officers off guard.
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10 Pakistani police officers killed, 6 injured in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa station attack
A police station in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province became the target of a heinous attack on February 5 leaving 10 Pakistani cops dead and six others injured. Details are still emerging as police are actively responding to the situation. The attackers, yet to be identified, launched an assault on the police station, catching the officers off guard.
This is a developing story. More details will be updated soon.
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