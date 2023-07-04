At least 10,000 individuals aged 4 to 84 met at the Allen East Centre in Texas to recite the Bhagavad Gita together on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The event was organised by Yoga Sangeeta Trust America and SGS Geeta Foundation.

A captivating video was recorded the occasion, demonstrating how both children and adults gathered together to celebrate.

The recitation was held in the presence of renowned spiritual saint Pujya Ganapathy Sachidananda ji on Monday, July 3, according to information ANI gathered from the Avadhoota Datta Peetham Ashram in Mysuru. It is an International Spiritual, Cultural and Social Welfare organisation. The website says of Pujya Ganapathy Sachchidananda, “His Holiness Parama Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji is the Founder Ponti? of Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama in Mysore, India. Sri Swamiji is renowned for His Meditation music and He is considered a divine guide who promotes the ancient Vedic traditions.” It adds, “Sri Swamiji's universal vision and deep compassion for the upliftment of the mankind has inspired the Peetham to run a vast variety of programs, activities and projects towards enrichment of human life.”

Guru Purnima is a traditional Hindu celebration dedicated to gurus, or spiritual masters. The day falls on the first full moon after the summer solstice, in the Hindu month of Ashad (July to August). The occasion is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. People offer devotion and gratitude to their gurus on this day, and earn their blessings.