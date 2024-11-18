At least 11 people lost their lives and 48 were injured following Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon’s Tyr region, as reported by AFP, citing the Lebanese Ministry of Health. These recent strikes add to escalating tensions, coming weeks after previous Israeli military operations in the same area, which had already raised concerns due to damage inflicted on several heritage sites and injuries to 16 people, according to Al Jazeera.

The latest strikes follow a significant development earlier in the week, when an Israeli airstrike in Beirut resulted in the death of Mohammed Afif, Hezbollah’s media relations chief. The Times of Israel noted that this high-profile incident intensified the already volatile situation.

Confirming the death, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) described Afif in a social media post on X as the "Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of Hezbollah."



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