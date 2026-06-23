12 Indian nationals killed in Ras Laffan incident in Qatar, Embassy assures assistance to families

The Embassy of India in Doha on June 22 confirmed that 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in the Ras Laffan industrial incident in Qatar on Sunday night.

In a statement issued on social media platform X, the Embassy, citing information provided by Qatari authorities, said the deceased were among those affected by the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” the Embassy stated.

The Embassy further informed that those injured in the incident are currently in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

It added that officials are maintaining close coordination with Qatari authorities to provide all possible assistance to affected Indian nationals and their families. Efforts are also underway to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the mortal remains of those who died.

Meanwhile, QatarEnergy, in an updated statement issued earlier in the day, confirmed that a total of 13 people died following the explosion and the subsequent fire at the facility, while 66 others are undergoing medical treatment.

The company stated that none of the injured is in life-threatening condition.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, QatarEnergy said the deceased included Indian and Pakistani nationals. Those injured comprise citizens of Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the cause of the explosion. Coordination and support measures for affected families remain ongoing.