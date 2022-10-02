At least 127 people died including children and police officials, after riots broke out in a football match in Indonesia on Saturday night October 1, 2022.

The match was going on inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, a landlocked city in the Indonesian province of East Java.

Following Arema Football Club's home loss to Persebaya, several of its followers stormed the field, which led to widespread rioting that resulted in the deaths of more than 100 football fans and two police officers present.

Nearly 200 spectators are reported to be injured during the mass riot that broke out. The stampede continued on the streets as well.

Several videos that went viral on social media showed spectators scaling fences as they attempted to flee the smoke after tear gas was fired at the scene of the event to disperse the crowd.

In the video, fans are seen rushing to the field to engage in combat with the opposing team's fans.

Notably, the stampede persisted in the streets after the commotion on the soccer field subsided.