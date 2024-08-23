Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the site where a passenger bus from Uttar Pradesh plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal's Tanahun district, confirmed Kumar Neupane, spokesperson for Nepal's Armed Police Force, on Friday.

The bus, with the registration number UP FT 7623, was carrying at least 40 people when it veered off the road and into the river.

Tanahun District Police Officer DSP Deepkumar Raya confirmed the bus was en route from Pokhara to Kathmandu when the accident occurred. The bus is now lying on the riverbank.

The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner has stated that efforts are underway to determine if any passengers from Uttar Pradesh were on board. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Maharajganj has been dispatched to Nepal, and the Additional District Magistrate of Maharajganj will be coordinating further actions.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and more information is expected as the situation develops.