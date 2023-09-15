At least 14 Myanmar junta forces as well as two resistance fighters were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Mandalay and Bago regions and Mon and Kachin states.

According to a report, by The Irrawaddy, the resistance group Ghost Team Ranger (Myinmu) said it and other resistance groups used drones to drop 10 bombs on regime forces from the military’s Division 33 based in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday.



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The regime forces were attacked with drone bombs as they were returning to Nyaung Pin Wun police station after raiding villages, however, military casualties were unknown.

At least six regime forces were killed or injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when Monywa Lightning PDF of the National Unity Government (NUG) used 40-mm bombs to attack the Ma Au military checkpoint at the entrance of Monywa town, the resistance group said.

After being attacked, the regime forces blocked the road and killed a civilian.