15 feared dead after boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

At least 15 people are feared dead after a speedboat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on July 11, according to local media reports.

Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported that the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it overturned about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing all those on board into the sea.

The report, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, said nearby tourist boats immediately rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other rescue agencies joined the search-and-rescue operation.

The portal reported that 15 people were killed in the incident. However, Indian authorities have not yet officially confirmed the number of deaths.

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi described the incident as tragic and said search and rescue operations were continuing.

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam," the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy said control rooms had been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance to affected families.

The control rooms can be contacted through the emergency numbers released by the embassy for assistance and queries.

Further details, including the identities of the victims and the cause of the accident, are awaited as rescue operations continue.