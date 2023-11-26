Two alleged informers for Israel were killed by Palestinian militants in a refugee camp in the West Bank early on Saturday. Their bodies were kicked by the mob and dragged through alleys before being hung on an electric pole. This development comes as the truce between Israel and Hamas entered its second day.

A local militant group had accused two Palestinians of helping Israeli security forces in the Tulkarem refugee camp on November 6. The raid in the refugee camp had killed three key militants, according to a Palestinian security officer. AS per Israeli media, the deceased duo were identified as 31-year-old Hamza Mubarak and 29-year-old Azam Juabra.

Multiple videos, purportedly of the executions, have been shared on social media, in which the crowd can be heard hurling abuses at them. In one of the footage, the men can be seen "confessing" to have worked for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

An Israeli-based channel, i24 News, quoted an organisation identifying itself as 'Resistance Security', saying, "We would like to inform you that there is no immunity for any informer or any traitor and that whoever is proven to be involved in any case of the assassination of our fighters, we will attack him, pursue him and impose a death sentence on him."

However, neither Hamas nor the IDF has made any formal statements about the executions.

The development coincided with the release of 13 Israeli hostages and four Thai nationals by Hamas to the Red Cross and then subsequently to Israel. In exchange, 39 Palestinian prisoners, including six women and 33 children, were released from Israeli jails as part of a deal with Hamas to pause hostilities for four days.

The swap came after Hamas briefly delayed the release of hostages, claiming Israel had violated some parts of the ceasefire deal. The Palestinian group demanded more aid trucks to come into Gaza, only then the hostages would be released.

On Friday, 24 captives, including 13 Israelis, were released by Hamas and handed over to Israeli authorities. Overall, Hamas aims to release 50 of the 240 hostages held by the group. On the other hand, Israel is expected to release 150 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal.