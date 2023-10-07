A tragic plane crash on October 6, in the city of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, claimed the lives of three individuals, including two trainee pilots from Mumbai, India.

The aircraft involved was a Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft. The crash occurred behind a motel, in close proximity t

o the local airport, located about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver. The cause of the crash remains unknown. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has dispatched investigators to the crash site. All three individuals onboard, including the pilot, lost their lives in the incident.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are in the process of notifying the next of kin.



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